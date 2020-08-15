NYC SHOOTINGS: More than 20 shot, four killed, as bullets fly across five boroughs

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Citywide gun violence surged once again on Friday night into Saturday morning, leaving four dead and more than 20 wounded in the latest round of shootings across New York City, police reported.

Ten shooting incidents, resulting in 13 victims, occurred after 11 p.m. on Aug. 14, law enforcement sources said.

No borough was spared the gun violence, as firearms were used with deadly effect in Manhattan, Brooklyn and the Bronx. Numerous people were also shot in Queens, and another was injured in a Staten Island shooting.

Police arrested an undetermined number of people and recovered handguns in several cases as they chased down reports of people shot and shots fired at numerous locations all night. Several of the incidents involved multiple people shot at the same location, adding to some of the confusion of the night.

The number of people shot between Aug. 14-15 was the most troubling total since the July 4 holiday weekend, during which more than 60 shootings occurred,

One of the homicides occurred in broad daylight in Brooklyn at 4 p.m. on Aug. 14 in front of 395 Ocean Ave., near Crooke Avenue, in Prospect Lefferts Gardens. That’s where 28-year-old DeShawn Reid, who lived at the location, was shot in the chest by an unknown person.

Cops from the 70th Precinct found him unconscious and unresponsive. EMS rushed him to Kings County Hospital, but he could not be saved.

No arrests have been made in the case; police did not provide a description of the shooter.

The second homicide occurred at 12:30 a.m. on Aug. 15 at the corner of East 128th Street and Lenox Avenue in Harlem, where a 30-year-old man was shot to the chest. Officers from the 32nd Precinct found him after a 911 call of a man shot.

Paramedics rushed the victim to Harlem Hospital, where he died. No arrests have been made in the case.

The third fatal shooting occurred at 3:05 a.m. in front of a home on Ridgedale Street between Grayson and Defoe Streets in Springfield Gardens, Queens, where a 28-year-old man was found shot in the chest and head.

EMS rushed the unresponsive man to Jamaica Hospital, but he could not be saved.

Officers from the 113th Precinct say they have no suspects or arrests in this case.

Finally, the fourth homicide occurred at about 6:30 a.m., when a 30-year-old man was shot in the chest by a woman who escaped in a silver SUV at 3817 Avenue D in East Flatbush, Brooklyn. Police believe the shooting was the result of a domestic dispute.

The woman is being sought for questioning.

Here’s a rundown of the other confirmed shootings that took place between Aug. 14-15 (a host of other unconfirmed incidents remain under investigation):

Aug. 14, 5:50 p.m. – A 33-year-old man was shot in the left leg in front of 527 St. Marks Place in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. He was taken to Methodist Hospital in stable condition.

Aug. 14, 9:20 p.m. – Police report a man was shot in the cheek after a dispute at West 228th Street and Broadway in the Bronx. Shell casings were recovered by police from the 50th Precinct. This investigation is continuing.

Aug. 14, 9:35 p.m. – A man was shot and wounded after he resisted a robber’s demands during a stickup at a home on 165th Street near Tuskegee Airmen Way in South Jamaica, Queens.

Officers from the 103rd Precinct reported that the victim’s wounds were not life-threatening. Cops are now looking for the perpetrator, described as a Black man in all black clothing, who fled on foot eastbound along 171st Street.

Aug. 14, 9:45 p.m. – A man was shot in the leg at Roosevelt Avenue and 81st Street in Jackson Heights, Queens. Cops from the 115th Precinct said his wounds were not life-threatening. The victim was treated at a local hospital.

Aug. 14, 9:50 p.m. – Two people were shot along Flatbush Avenue near Avenue D in East Flatbush, officers from the 70th Precinct reported. A 29-year-old was shot in the back and a 30-year-old hit in the arm. Both were taken to Kings County Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Aug. 14, 11:15 p.m. – Four people were shot during a street party in front of 506 Lenox Ave. in Harlem, cops from the 28th Precinct said. Three victims were found at the scene, but a fourth later showed up at the 32nd Precinct stationhouse with a gunshot wound from the same incident.

Authorities said a 44-year-old woman was shot in the leg, a 28-year-old woman shot in the leg and a 39-year-old female shot in the foot. The 47-year-old who went to the 32nd Precinct was also hit in the leg.

All of them were hospitalized at various locations, but their injuries were not life threatening.

Aug. 15, 12:20 a.m. – An 18-year-old male was shot once in the buttocks in front of 1973 Clinton Ave. in the West Farms section of the Bronx. Members of the 48th Precinct found the man wounded and he was transported to St. Barnabas Hospital.

Aug. 15, 12:27 a.m. – A 23-year-old man was grazed in the head by a bullet while standing in front of 260 Herkimer St. in Bedford Stuyvesant, Brooklyn. The 79th Precinct Detective Squad is investigating the case.

Aug. 15, 12:44 a.m. – Cops in Staten Island found a man shot three times in front of an apartment building at 55 Holland Ave. He was taken to Richmond University Medical Center with wounds to his groin thigh, shin and foot. Police believe the wounds may have been self inflicted.

Aug. 15, 2:25 a.m. – Two people were shot in front of 2050 Dean St. in Brownsville, Brooklyn. Cops from the 73rd Precinct reported that a 21-year-old was hit in the back, and a 22-year-old was grazed in the head. They went taken to Kings County and Brookdale Hospitals, respectively, and are expected to recover. No information was available on suspects.

Meanwhile, police from the 73rd Precinct nabbed four men responsible for shooting at another man at about the same time in front of 131 Belmont Ave. in Brownsville.

After a foot chase and a large number of police flowing into the area, four men are now being held in connection with this shooting.

Anyone with information in regards to any of these shootings is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.