NYC SHOOTINGS: Pair slain in the Bronx, five others wounded overnight

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Two people were shot dead in the Bronx and five others were wounded in separate city-wide shootings between Friday night and Saturday morning, police reported.

In the first deadly shooting, at 1:33 a.m. on Sept. 12, officers from PSA7 and the 40th Precinct received a call of two people shot in front the Jackson Houses public housing complex, at 3080 Park Ave. in the Jackson Houses in Morris Heights, Bronx.

When the officers arrived, they found a 23-year-old man shot in the head and a 26-year-old shot in the groin.

The younger man was pronounced dead at the scene; police have withheld his identity, pending family notification. The 26-year-old man, meanwhile, was listed in stable condition at Lincoln Hospital.

Law enforcement sources did not provide a description of the suspects involved. No arrests have been made, thus far, in the ongoing investigation.

Cops said the second deadly shooting took place in the Bronx at about 2:15 a.m. on Sept. 12 in front of 273 East 176th St. in Mount Hope.

Officers from the 46th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about the shooting, found a 25-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his chest. Paramedics rushed him to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No further information about this shooting was provided at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Other citywide shootings

Sept. 11, 11:45 p.m. – A 32-year-old man was shot in the left leg, right foot and arm in front of 760 Park Ave. in the Sumner Houses, a NYCHA development in Bedford Stuyvesant, Brooklyn.

Officers from the 79th Precinct reported that the victim was taken to Kings County Hospital, but he has “not been cooperative with police.”

Sept. 12, 12:40 a.m. -A 28-year-old man was shot in the leg in front of 704 Miller Ave. in East New York, Brooklyn. Officers from the 75th Precinct said the victim told detectives a vehicle drove by and started firing.

The victim was taken to Brookdale Hospital in stable condition.

Sept. 12, 1:52 a.m. – A 32-year-old man was shot in the leg after a dispute at 206 Willis Ave. in Mott Haven, Bronx. Officers from the 40th Precinct found the victim shot on the ground; paramedics took him to Lincoln Hospital in stable condition.

Police were looking for a suspect who fled on a bicycle. No further was available on this shooting.

Sept. 12, 2:20 a.m. – A 32-year-old man was shot in the left leg after a dispute inside of 288 East 4th St. in the Brucetti Plaza Houses, a NYCHA development, in the East Village.

The victim told police from PSA4 that he was in a dispute with another man on the fifth floor when he was shot by the assailant. Police did not provide the suspect’s description.

Paramedics took the victim to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition. A blood trail was also found at the scene, leading investigators to believe a second person may have been shot.

Sept. 12, 2:30 a.m. – A 39-year-old man was shot in the groin in front of 325 East 143rd St. in Mott Haven. Officers from the 40th Precinct said the victim, who’s in stable condition at Lincoln Hospital, has been uncooperative with investigators at this time.

Queens shooting victim dies

A 24-year-old man who was shot early Friday morning in front of a hotel in Queens has died of his injuries.

Charles Marxcudel, of 240th Street in Springfield Gardens, was shot multiple times in the chest in front of the Hillside Hotel at 140-17 Queens Blvd. in Jamaica at about 2:32 a.m. on Sept. 11.

Based on a preliminary investigation, detectives learned that a gray Infiniti sedan pulled up moments earlier, and occupants inside began firing rounds at a 24-year-old man at the location, striking him multiple times. The vehicle then fled the location.

Officers from the 103rd Precinct and EMS units responded to the incident. Paramedics rushed the man to Jamaica Hospital, where he died hours later.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

Gun buyback in Brooklyn

In reaction to the shootings, the NYPD is holding a gun buy back program “no questions asked gun buyback” will be held Saturday at St. Paul’s Community Baptist Church, Daily Life Center at 858 Hendrix Street in East New York, Brooklyn where many shootings have occurred recently.

The buy-back is from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 12. Those surrendering weapons will receive pre-paid gift cards.

Anyone with information in regard to any of reported shootings is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.