NYPD cop arrested for allegedly shooting a Long Island man to death: AG

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

An off-duty NYPD cop was arrested for allegedly shooting and killing a Long Island man, New York Attorney General Letitia James announced Thursday.

According to the AG’s office, 26-year-old Errick Allen, of North Massapequa, will be charged with second-degree murder for his alleged role in the shooting death of 25-year-old Christopher Curro.

“We trust our police officers to protect the safety of New Yorkers, but instead, this individual allegedly betrayed that duty to end another man’s life,” said Attorney General James. “My office is committed to ensuring justice is served and that no individual is above the law.”

The AG’s office states that Allen, who is a New York City cop, was allegedly off-duty when Curro was shot to death. The Attorney General’s Office serves as a special prosecutor in matters relating to the death of unarmed civilians caused by law enforcement officers, pursuant to New York Executive Order 147.

Allen is expected to be arraigned on May 21.