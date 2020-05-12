NYPD investigating deaths of roommates found in a Brooklyn apartment

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Cops are investigating the deaths of two men who were found in their Brooklyn apartment.

Police say that at 11:30 a.m. on May 11, officers from the 94th Precinct responded to a wellness check inside an apartment on Debevoise Avenue near Jackson Street. Upon their arrival, officers found a 61-year-old man with trauma to his head and a 49-year-old man with no apparent signs of trauma.

EMS declared the victims dead at the scene. Their identities are being withheld pending family notification.

A spokesperson for the NYPD indicated that a crack pipe was found at the scene. There were no signs of forced entry and the victims are believed to be roommates.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death. The investigation is ongoing.