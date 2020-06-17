NYPD release online video of suspect hitting victim with skateboard during apparent altercation

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The NYPD is looking for the victim who was seen on video getting hit with a skateboard by an unknown man with a skateboard in Manhattan.

On June 17, the NYPD released a video that depicts a man smacking the victim with a skateboard during an argument. The video was posted on Twitter on June 16, police officials said.

At this time, it is not clear when or where exactly the incident took place. The incident has not been officially reported to police, and the NYPD is looking to find the victim for more information about the incident.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.