NYPD releases photos of suspect who killed man in Manhattan shooting

The NYPD released photos of a suspect who fatally shot a man in Manhattan earlier this month.

Authorities say that at 2:42 a.m. on July 5, officers responded to a 911 cal regarding a man shot inside of Mount Sinai Morningside Hospital, located at 1111 Amsterdam Avenue. Upon their arrival, officers found 23-year-old Stephon Johnson with a gunshot wound in his back.

An investigation found that Johnson was shot in the vicinity of 370 West 116th Street prior to the 911 call. Johnson was one of four people who were fatally shot that day in separate shootings throughout the city.

Johnson was taken to the hospital by private means, where he ultimately died of his injuries at 3:05 a.m.

On July 16, the NYPD released photos of the suspect taken from nearby surveillance footage. No arrests have been made at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.