NYPD releases video of potential suspect in a Manhattan Fourth of July shooting

Cops are asking for the public’s help to identify a man who may have been involved in a Manhattan murder on Independence Day.

According to police, at 10:07 a.m. on July 4, officers from the 28th Precinct responded to a 911 call regarding a man shot in the vicinity of West 111th Street and Lenox Avenue. Upon their arrival, officers found 28-year-old Jamal Sanchez, unconscious and unresponsive, with gunshot wounds to the torso.

EMS rushed Sanchez to Mt. Sinai St. Luke’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The NYPD released video of the suspect taken from nearby surveillance footage.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.