One dead in Manhattan fire: FDNY

One person is dead after an apartment fire in the Inwood section of Manhattan on Sunday morning, according to the FDNY.

Fire officials say the blaze broke out on the third floor just after 5:45 a.m. on Nov. 20, send firefighters rushing to the scene at 4879 Broadway, near W. 204th Street.

When they finally overcame the heavy smoke emanating from the inferno, they found one person with serious injuries.

Paramedics rushed that victim to a nearby hospital, where they later died, an FDNY spokesperson said.

Fire officials have not yet determined the cause of the fire, and that the FDNY marshals are now investigating.