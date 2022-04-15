Two-alarm blaze claims lives of mother and son in Chinatown

Authorities are investigating the cause of a fire that claimed two lives in Chinatown early Friday morning.

According to the FDNY, Fire Department personnel responded to a call regarding a fire on the 5th floor of 78 Mulberry Street. The fire quickly escalated to a two-alarm fire, bringing 25 units to the six-story dwelling.

A 52-year-old man was found in a fifth floor apartment and pronounced dead at the scene. The NYPD confirmed that the victim’s 91-year-old mother was rushed to NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital for smoke inhalation and was later pronounced dead.

The fire was brought under control at 5:51 a.m., with the FDNY reporting that heavy clutter conditions hampered the firefighting efforts. Two additional people and a firefighter suffered minor injuries but refused medical attention, and another firefighter was taken to NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center for minor burns.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.