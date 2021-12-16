Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Authorities are investigating a fire that left one man dead and several people injured in the East Village on Thursday morning.

According to police, at 7:08 a.m. on Dec. 16 police responded to a 911 call regarding an apartment fire located at 118 Avenue D. Upon their arrival, FDNY units were on scene taking measures to suppress the fire.

“Our first unit arrived within four minutes. We found an advanced fire condition on arrival with occupants trapped at the windows on the fourth floor. This incident rose to 2-alarms, we brought approximately 30 units to the scene and 180 FDNY members,” said Manhattan Borough Commander, FDNY Assistant Chief Michael Ajello. “It took one hour to place this fire under control.”

Once the fire was extinguished, FDNY personnel found an adult man inside unconscious and unresponsive in the apartment. Paramedics declared him dead at the scene — his identity is being withheld pending family notification, and the Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

A 46-year-old woman, an 18-year-old woman and a 13-year-old boy were removed to New York Presbyterian-Cornell Hospital where the 46-year-old is listed as being in critical condition, and the 18 and 13 year old are in stable condition. According to the FDNY, four other people had non-life-threatening injuries.

The Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire. The investigation is ongoing.