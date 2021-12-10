Fire claims life of woman in Queens housing development: NYPD

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Authorities are investigating a fire in Queens that claimed the life of a woman on Thursday night.

According to the NYPD, at 6:18 p.m. on Dec. 9 officers responded to a 911 call regarding a fire at an apartment inside the Queens Bridge North Houses, located at 40-11 12th Street. After the FDNY extinguished the fire, officers found an unidentified woman with burns and trauma to her body.

Paramedics rushed the victim to Mount Sinai Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The Fire Marshal will determine the cause of the fire. The investigation remains ongoing.