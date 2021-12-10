Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Queens

Fire claims life of woman in Queens housing development: NYPD

By
0
comments
Posted on
Photo via Getty Images

Authorities are investigating a fire in Queens that claimed the life of a woman on Thursday night.

According to the NYPD, at 6:18 p.m. on Dec. 9 officers responded to a 911 call regarding a fire at an apartment inside the Queens Bridge North Houses, located at 40-11 12th Street. After the FDNY extinguished the fire, officers found an unidentified woman with burns and trauma to her body.

Paramedics rushed the victim to Mount Sinai Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The Fire Marshal will determine the cause of the fire. The investigation remains ongoing.

About the Author

Featured Jobs

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC