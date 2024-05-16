One dead in six-car pileup on Gowanus Expressway

The scene of a six-car wreck on the Gowanus Expressway on May 15.

A Brooklyn man died Wednesday after suffering a medical episode that led to a six-car pileup on the Gowanus Expressway.

Police say 51-year-old Dimitri Kontoleon, of Dyker Heights, was driving his Volkswagen SUV westbound on the Gowanus just before 3:50 p.m. when he suffered an apparent medical episode behind the wheel near the 39th Street exit in Sunset Park, causing him to lose control of the car and strike a Ford van which then smashed into an Acura sedan.

The Volkswagen continued to careen forward and struck a Mercedes SUV, which then crashed into a Nissan SUV. That Nissan then crashed into another Nissan SUV.

Kontoleon was taken by EMS to NYU Langone Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Two other drivers involved in the wreck were also taken to Langone in stable condition.