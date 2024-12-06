Person of interest in custody after senior woman was stabbed to death in Staten Island home

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

An 87-year-old woman was fatally stabbed on Thursday night in her Staten Island home.

According to police, at 11:31 p.m. on Dec. 5 officers from the 122nd Precinct responded to a call regarding an assault in progress at 33A Carmel Ct. Upon their arrival, police found Laxmiben Khristi with a stab wound to her chest.

Paramedics rushed Khristi to Staten Island University North Campus, where she later died of her injuries.

A person of interest was taken into custody at the scene. The investigation remains ongoing.