Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Police & Fire

Person of interest in custody after senior woman was stabbed to death in Staten Island home

By Posted on
Close-up Shot of Police Car Siren Lights. Offices of the Law Ready for Action, Chase the Criminals, Arrest Offenders and Fight Crime. Stylish Cinematic Lights with Dark Sky
Photo via Getty Images

An 87-year-old woman was fatally stabbed on Thursday night in her Staten Island home.

According to police, at 11:31 p.m. on Dec. 5 officers from the 122nd Precinct responded to a call regarding an assault in progress at 33A Carmel Ct. Upon their arrival, police found Laxmiben Khristi with a stab wound to her chest.

Paramedics rushed Khristi to Staten Island University North Campus, where she later died of her injuries. 

A person of interest was taken into custody at the scene. The investigation remains ongoing.

About the Author

Emily Davenport

Emily Davenport is the Digital Editor of amNewYork Metro. She covers entertainment, business and things to do stories around New York City, both in writing and through video. Outside of work, you can find her exploring the city or hanging out at home with her cranky bird.

Related Articles

More from around NYC