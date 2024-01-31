Quantcast
Police & Fire

Police arrest suspect for 2015 execution of Bronx mother: NYPD

The Bronx apartment building where Michelle Cox was murdered on March 4, 2015.
Google Maps

Police have made an arrest in the 2015 execution murder of a Bronx woman on Tuesday — finally marking a breakthrough in the horrific cold case. 

NYPD officers slapped the cuffs on 34-year-old Lasalle Herman, accusing him of shooting Michelle Cox on March 4, 2015. 

Cox, 41-year-old a mother of five, was found dead in the stairwell of her apartment building at 1958 Webster Ave, after she had been walking home from the store at around 10 p.m. 

No suspects were arrested for the crime for over 8 years, until authorities finally made an arrest on Jan. 30. 

Herman, a Harlem resident, is currently awaiting arraignment in Bronx Criminal Court on charges of murder. 

