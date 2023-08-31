Police arrest man accused of pushing woman onto Manhattan subway tracks

The suspect accused of pushing a woman onto the tracks of the Chambers Street station in Manhattan on Tuesday.

Police arrested a man Tuesday accused of pushing a woman onto the tracks at a Manhattan subway station earlier this week.

NYPD officers slapped cuffs on 41-year-old Samuel Junker, charging him with felony assault for the frightening incident that unfolded at the Chambers Street station in Tribeca on Tuesday night.

According to the investigation, the victim was standing on the Brooklyn-bound 1 train platform at around 10:55 p.m., when Junker allegedly shoved her onto the tracks and ran off.

Quick-thinking straphangers pulled the 34-year-old woman back onto the platform before the next train arrived.

EMS transported the woman to New York Presbyterian-Lower Manhattan Hospital to treat a broken leg.

Police launched a manhunt to find the suspect following the incident, and eventually arrested Junker, a resident of White Plains, on Thursday afternoon.

In an interview with the New York Post, the victim, Wan Xu, said she “doesn’t know how I’ll ever take the train in the future.”

Xu also told the news outlet that she did not have health insurance, and will need to cover the cost of her treatment out of her own pocket.