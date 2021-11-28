Cops charge Education Department maintenance worker with deadly Bronx crash

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A Bronx school maintenance worker was charged Saturday for a wild hit-and-run crash that killed a woman and injured another in the borough in August, according to police.

Cops slapped 35-year-old North Riverdale resident Demoy Adams with charges of leaving the scene of a fatal crash that happened on Aug. 28 on East Fordham Road near Morris Avenue in Fordham Heights.

Police allege that Adams was driving east around the corner on East Fordham Road at high speed when he lost control of the car and veered toward the sidewalk.

He jumped the curb and pummeled into 44-year-old pedestrian Murielle Gousse and crashed into a heap of metal debris on the path, which hit a 53-year-old woman sitting on a nearby bench, according to police.

Paramedics brought both victims to St. Barnabas Hospital where Gousse was pronounced dead and the other woman was declared in stable condition.

Adams allegedly fled the scene of the crash and police collared the Department of Education employee in the northwest Bronx’s 50th Police Precinct just after 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27.

Collision data collected by the website NYC Crash Mapper shows that the two points where Morris Avenue intersects with East Fordham Road have seen a combined 27 crashes that injured 42 people and killed one person over the past decade.