Queens man shot dead inside apartment building: cops

Queens detectives are looking for the suspect who shot and killed a man on Sunday morning.

Police said the homicide happened at about 3 a.m. on Oct. 6 in an apartment building at 101-66 125th St. in South Richmond Hill.

Officers from the 102nd Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about the shooting, found the victim inside a second-floor apartment with bullet wounds to his head and torso.

Responding EMS units rushed the wounded man to Jamaica Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police have not yet released his identity, pending family notification.

According to the most recent CompStat report, the 102nd Precinct has tallied two homicides year-to-date through Sept. 29. That’s down from six reported at the same time in 2023. The precinct has also seen eight shootings year-to-date, equal to the number reported at the same point last year.

As for Sunday’s shooting, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the murder can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.