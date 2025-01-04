Queens mass shooting: Four suspected shooters behind carnage that left 10 people wounded near event hall still at large

The NYPD provided a glimpse Friday night of the four Queens mass shooting suspects who opened fire on a crowd near an event hall Wednesday night and left 10 people wounded.

On Friday night, police released images of the perpetrators sought for the attack that occurred outside the Amazura event hall at 91-12 144th Place in Jamaica at about 11:18 p.m. on Jan. 1.

Sources familiar with the investigation reported that the hall was hosting a private party at the time of the shooting. The event apparently was in honor of a known gang member in the community slain last October whose birthday coincided with New Year’s Day.

Law enforcement sources said four suspects walked eastbound along 144th Place, approached, and began firing indiscriminately at the crowd.

“Four males opened fire over 30 times in the direction of the group standing outside the event space, striking multiple victims. The males fled on foot westbound on 91st Street towards 143rd Place, where they entered a light-colored sedan with out-of-state plates,” NYPD Chief of Patrol Philip Rivera said during a Jan. 2 press conference.

The victims were all teenagers, police said: one 16-year-old boy, two 19-year-old men, one 17-year-old girl, three 18-year-old women and three 19-year-old women. Each of them were rushed to local hospitals for treatment of injuries not considered life-threatening.

As for the shooters, the images police provided show the suspects taking great pains to hide their identities — wearing masks, hooded sweatshirts and gloves.

One perpetrator wore a light-colored gray hoodie as well as a black vest and gray pants. Another wore a red winter cap, a dark red hooded sweatshirt, black athletic pants with white stripes on the side, and white sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.