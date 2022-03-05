Road rage shooting on Jackie Robinson Parkway in Queens leaves man injured: cops

An apparent road rage shooting on the Jackie Robinson Parkway in Queens on Saturday morning left a 28-year-old man seriously injured, police reported.

Law enforcement sources said the victim got into a dispute with another driver as they both traveled westbound on the parkway near Metropolitan Avenue (Exit 6) in Forest Hills at about 7:35 a.m. on March 5.

The dispute then turned violent, cops said, when the other, unidentified driver opened fire on the 28-year-old man, shooting him in the back and leg before continuing westbound along the parkway toward Brooklyn.

The injured victim managed to continue driving along the parkway another 2 1/2 miles before getting off at Cypress Hills Street (Exit 3) in Glendale and seeking help.

Officers from the 102nd and 104th Precincts soon arrived on the scene. EMS rushed the injured man to Brookdale University Hospital for treatment of injuries not considered life-threatening.

Portions of the parkway were closed to traffic as police conducted an investigation into the shooting.

So far, no arrests have been made in the case. The unidentified shooter was last seen behind the wheel of a white vehicle, police sources said.

