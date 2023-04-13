Four people injured in Bronx shooting outside café: cops

Four people in the Bronx were wounded after a pair of gunmen opened fire on them during a shooting outside a café early Thursday morning, police reported.

Detectives are still searching for the perpetrators behind the gun violence that erupted at about 2:15 a.m. on April 13 near the Isla Café located at 1859 Westchester Ave. in Soundview.

According to law enforcement sources, the four victims — including three women — were congregated near the entrance when the suspects, described as two men, approached and opened fire. The motive for the shooting remains unknown and under investigation, sources said.

Citizen reported that a nearby ShotSpotter device detected at least 10 possible gunshots; ShotSpotter is the NYPD’s citywide network of sensors designed to pick up possible sounds of gunfire, and evoke a quick response. Police sources, however, could not yet confirm the approximate number of fired shots in the café shooting.

After raining bullets upon them, police sources reported, the culprits hopped into a nearby black SUV and took off in an unknown direction.

Officers from the 43rd Precinct, in responding to 911 calls about the shooting, found three of the victims at the scene, all women: A 37-year-old shot in the leg, a 30-year-old grazed in the shoulder, and a 44-year-old grazed in the head.

EMS rushed the three women to Jacobi Hospital, where they were listed in stable condition, police reported.

Detectives later learned that the fourth victim, a 28-year-old man shot in the leg, sought treatment via private means at Lincoln Hospital. He, too, is in stable condition, police sources said.

Before this incident, the 43rd Precinct had reported a 50% drop in shootings and shooting victims, from 12 to 6, year-t0-date through April 9, according to its most recent CompStat report. Overall crime in the command is up slightly for the year, by a little more than 1%.

As for Thursday’s shooting, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, authorities said.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.