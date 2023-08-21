Quantcast
Police & Fire

Six people hospitalized after driver plows into pedestrians in Midtown

By Posted on
The intersection of Sixth Avenue and W. 36th Street in Midtown, where the driver allegedly slammed into a crowd of pedestrians just before midnight on Sunday.
The intersection of Sixth Avenue and W. 36th Street, where the driver allegedly slammed into a crowd of pedestrians just before midnight on Sunday.
Google Maps

Six people were hospitalized Sunday night after a 29-year-old woman behind the wheel of a Honda Accord rammed into a crowd of pedestrians in Midtown, according to police. 

The driver, identified as Imani Lucas, fled the scene, but was later apprehended when she crashed on the Long Island Expressway in Queens, where police said they arrested her in connection with both incidents. 

The initial chaotic scene unfolded near the intersection of West 36th Street and Sixth Avenue, when she hit multiple people at around 11:55 p.m. when she turned onto Sixth Avenue.

Police could not confirm whether Lucas had run through a red light prior to the incident. 

Paramedics arrived on the scene shortly after, where they found seven people lying injured on the pavement, including one individual who was in critical condition. They transported six people to local hospitals for treatment.  

Lucas, however, took off, according to police.

About an hour and a half later, though, Lucas was allegedly involved in a three-car pileup on the Long Island Expressway. No one was seriously injured at the scene of that crash, where police apprehended Lucas. 

Lucas, who suffered minor injuries, was arrested, and taken to North Shore University Hospital for treatment. 

Charges are pending, according to police, who said there was no indication that either crash was deliberate. 

Aidan Graham

Aidan Graham is a reporter for amNewYork.

