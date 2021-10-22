Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The highly-anticipated SUMMIT One Vanderbilt has officially opened to the public.

The 65,000 square foot, three-level entertainment space is an immersive experience that thrill seekers will enjoy. The space held an official ribbon cutting ceremony on Oct. 21 to mark the grand opening as New York City welcomes back visitors from across the globe.

“This awe-inspiring destination in the heart of Midtown Manhattan is unlike any other experience in the world and it’s with great pride and excitement that we welcome our first visitors to SUMMIT One Vanderbilt today. The energy in New York City is palpable and we’re thrilled that SUMMIT One Vanderbilt can play a central role in its rebound as visitors come rushing back to the greatest city in the world,” said Marc Holliday, Chairman and CEO of SL Green. “We set out to create a truly unique destination for New Yorkers and visitors from around the world to explore and SUMMIT One Vanderbilt delivers – you need to experience it to understand it. From thrilling ways to take in the best views of Manhattan to the multi-level and multi-room immersive art experience called AIR, we expect people to visit again and again.”

Located in the heart of Midtown with interior designed by Snøhetta, SUMMIT One Vanderbilt boasts views of the entire city. The space has levitation sky boxes that allow guests to step out from the envelope of the building and stand on transparent glass 1,063 feet above Madison Avenue.

SUMMIT also features Ascent, an all-glass elevator a transparent glass floor, will take guests from the terrace level up the side of the building to over 1,200 feet (364 meters), nesting at the highest viewing point in midtown Manhattan, as well as the Après sky lounge, the Summit Terrace, an open-air viewing spot that wraps around the south and west sides of One Vanderbilt, and Air, which is SUMMIT One Vanderbilt’s walk-through art experience designed by Kenzo Digital.

Guests can grab food and beverages from SUMMIT’s indoor and outdoor bars, the menus of which have been curated by Danny Meyer’s Union Square Events. SL Green invested in sustainability features at One Vanderbilt, ensuring the tower maintains one of the lowest carbon footprints across similarly scaled buildings in New York City. SUMMIT One Vanderbilt has cutting-edge UV-c light sanitization and MERV 16 air filtration, and 9-stage volatile organic compound (VOC) HEPA Filters to ensure the highest air quality and cleanest surfaces.

“As New York mounts its comeback, it is important that we recognize and celebrate projects like this that remind us and the world about the resiliency and energy of our city. By building and growing — and adding experiences that demonstrate what our city can offer — new attractions like SUMMIT One Vanderbilt will help New York reach new heights,” said Democratic Mayoral nominee Eric Adams.

“A key part of Manhattan’s ongoing recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic will be the return of international tourism,” said Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer. “World-class attractions will play a big part in bringing customers back to Manhattan and its restaurants, shops, and theaters. I congratulate SL Green on the opening of SUMMIT at One Vanderbilt.”

SUMMIT One Vanderbilt is open Thursday through Sunday and ticket prices start at $39 for adults. Special pricing for New York City residents is also available online only. To purchase tickets to experience SUMMIT One Vanderbilt, visit www.summitov.com. Follow SUMMIT One Vanderbilt on Instagram and Facebook at @summitov.