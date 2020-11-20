UGG opens new flagship store on FIfth Avenue in Manhattan | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Shoe company UGG is stepping into some new digs this holiday season.

The company recently announced the grand opening of a new flagship store in Manhattan. Located at 530 Fifth Ave., UGG’s new 12,842 square foot retail space aims to reflect the changes made to the company’s products over the years – from their classic, fuzzy boot, to their expansion into clothing, accessories and home goods.

“We are thrilled to launch the new UGG Flagship on Fifth Avenue in New York City,” said Stefano Caroti, the president of Omni Channel, Deckers Brands, UGG’s parent company. “As the pinnacle expression of our brand, we will showcase the breadth and depth of UGG as a true lifestyle brand and provide the customer with the ultimate brand experience.”

In celebration of the new launch, UGG has started a campaign to celebrate New Yorkers who stepped up during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The FEEL LOVE campaign has recognized three New Yorkers in particular who stepped up to help their community over the past nine months, including Colin Spoelman, who used his Brooklyn distillery to create hand sanitizer, Melba Wilson, a Harlem restaurant owner who’s offered discounted meals to families, and Kimberly Llanto, an ICU nurse who’s encouraged other’s to join her profession.

As part of the campaign, UGG donated $30,000 to charities chosen by Spoelman, Wilson and Llanto.

In addition, customers who make purchases at the new store will have the opportunity to nominate someone they feel is an “everyday hero.” UGG will select several nominees to receive gift cards. The company will also give away products to frontline workers nominated through social media.

Lastly, beginning Nov. 22, every Sunday until the end of the year, the flagship store will be open from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. exclusively for frontline workers, including health care professionals, fire, police and military members, who will all receive a 10 percent discount on full price items.

The flagship store in Manhattan is the first of several to be rolled out globally in the coming year.