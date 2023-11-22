Pair of assailants slash 18-year-old woman at Port Authority Bus Terminal

The pair of suspects slashed the teenage victim at the Port Authority Bus Terminal on Sunday.

Police are searching for the two assailants who slashed an 18-year-old woman with a knife at the Port Authority Bus Terminal on Sunday.

According to the investigation, the teenage victim was entering a northbound A train at the 42nd Street station when the pair of suspects began physically assaulting her at around 6:30 p.m.

As the confrontation escalated, one of the aggressors brandished a knife and slashed the victim in her arm, before the duo ran off.

The suspects—a man and a woman—were both wearing ski masks during the attack, cops said.

Paramedics arrived on the scene shortly after the assault and rushed the bloodied victim to Mount Sinai West in stable condition for treatment of her injuries.

Police described the female suspect as standing 5’5” tall with a light skin complexion, a slim build and a ponytail. The male suspect is described as approximately 5’8” tall, with a medium skin complexion and a slim build.

No arrests have yet been made, and the investigation remains ongoing.

