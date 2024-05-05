Bronx gunman jumps out of moving car, nearly shoots taxi driver in dispute: cops

The suspect (inset) behind the attempted shooting of a taxi driver at the corner of Bronx Boulevard and Carpenter Avenue in the Bronx on May 3, 2024.

Bronx detectives are looking for the suspect who nearly shot a taxi driver following a dispute early on Friday morning.

The NYPD released on Saturday an image of the gunslinger wanted for the attempted shooting, which occurred at about 3:56 a.m. on May 3 in the area of Bronx Boulevard and Carpenter Avenue in Olinville.

According to law enforcement sources, the taxi driver, a 26-year-old man, had picked up the suspect moments earlier and was driving him to a location when the two men became embroiled in a verbal dispute.

Upon arriving at the Olinville location, police reported, the perpetrator jumped out of the moving vehicle, then pulled out a gun and opened fire — striking the passenger door. After firing the shot, cops said, the suspect fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The incident was later reported to the 47th Precinct. Police said the taxi driver was not injured.

The NYPD described the suspect as a man with a light complexion and a slim build, believed to be between 19 and 25 years of age. He was last seen wearing a black vest and black jeans.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.