Subway train fatally strikes man on the tracks during evening rush in Brooklyn

A 40-year-old man was fatally struck by a Manhattan-bound Q train in Brooklyn during the evening rush hour on Monday, knocking out service for commuters for more than an hour, transit police said.

Police officials say the victim, not immediately identified, was struck by the Q train at 6:30 p.m. at the Cortelyou Road Station in Flatbush.

Officers from NYPD Transit District 32, firefighters and emergency service cops rushed to the scene, but found the victim under the train and declared him dead at the location

Cops cleared the station of commuters as they worked to remove the victim from underneath the train. Police sources say the believe the victim jumped in front of the train, but this could not be confirmed.

Train service was restored at about 8 p.m. on Sept. 21, officials reported.

Officials say they do not believe the man was victim of a crime, but the incident is under investigation by transit detectives and the MTA.