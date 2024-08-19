Suspect in Manhattan stabbing sought for attacking bicyclist in bloody assault

Police at the scene where a bicyclist was stabbed in Inwood, Manhattan on Aug. 18, 2024.

A Manhattan bicyclist is recovering at a local hospital after being stabbed during an incident on Sunday afternoon, police reported.

Law enforcement sources said the attack occurred at about 5:50 p.m. on Aug. 18 in the vicinity of Dyckman Street and Post Avenue in Inwood.

According to police sources, the unidentified male victim was riding a bike through the area when an unknown male assailant shoved him off his ride.

Cops said the perpetrator proceeded to stab the bicyclist numerous times about the body, then fled the location.

Officers from the 34th Precinct responded to the incident. EMS rushed the wounded man to Harlem Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

So far, police have yet to ascertain a possible motive for the stabbing or a suspect’s description. Sources familiar with the case said the victim has been highly uncooperative.

No arrests have been made in the case, and anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

The 34th Precinct has seen a 5.3% uptick in felony assaults year-to-date through Aug. 11, according to the most recent CompStat report.