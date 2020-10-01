Suspects sought for slashing man on Manhattan street: cops

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Cops are looking for suspects who slashed a man in Manhattan on Wednesday night.

According to police, at 8:50 p.m. on Sept. 30 the NYPD responded to a call regarding an assault on West 44th Street. Upon their arrival, officers learned from a 47-year-old man that he was slashed in the arm by a group of unknown individuals. At this time, it is not clear what caused the dispute.

The suspects fled the scene to parts unknown. The victim was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue in stable condition

The suspects are described as men with light complexions.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.