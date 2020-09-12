Desperate search for tot kidnapped by mom’s ex from Midtown playground

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Detectives hope the public can help them find a 3-year-old boy who was abducted by his mother’s ex-boyfriend from a Midtown Manhattan playground earlier this week.

Majesty Brown, 3, was last seen playing inside the McCaffrey Playground on West 43rd Street near 9th Avenue at 5 p.m. on Sept. 10, law enforcement sources reported.

According to police, the youngster’s 22-year-old mom had become embroiled in a verbal dispute with her boyfriend, identified as Dale Smith, 20. Sources familiar with the investigation said Smith is not the child’s father, but had been sharing babysitting duties with Majesty’s mother.

Following the argument, Smith allegedly took Majesty, without his mother’s permission, and fled from the playground.

The incident was reported to the NYPD Midtown South Precinct the following day after Smith did not bring Majesty back to his mother’s residence, law enforcement sources said.

Majesty stands at 3 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs about 45 pounds, with a medium complexion, black hair braided in cornrows and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt with orange lettering, black jeans and yellow sneakers with the number 700 written on the sides.

Cops described Smith as a 20-year-old Black man, standing 5 feet, 8 inches tall, with a light complexion, brown eyes and black hair in braids. He was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, a white shirt, gray jeans and gray sneakers.

Smith also has two tattoos: one that says “Dale” on his left arm, and another that says “Loyalty” on his right arm.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.