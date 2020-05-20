Sweet-toothed crook steals cash and merchandise from a Manhattan candy shop

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Cops are looking for a crook with a sweet tooth who broke into a Manhattan candy shop and took off with cash and candy.

According to police, at 5 p.m. on May 5 an unknown man broke into a candy store, located at 388 Avenue of the Americas, through a secured front door. Once inside, the suspect stole $1,500 and store merchandise before fleeing in an unknown direction.

On May 20, the NYPD released video of the suspect taken from the scene:

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @ NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.