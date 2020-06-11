Three men sought for beating and robbing a man in his Manhattan home: NYPD

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Cops are looking for a trio who beat and robbed a man in his Manhattan home.

According to police, at 7:30 p.m. on June 8 a 58-year-old man entered his home, located in the vicinity of East 87 Street and 2nd Avenue. As he climbed the stairs in his home, he was followed by three unknown men who approached him from behind.

The suspects began to punch the victim throughout his body before swiping his wallet, which contained the victim’s debit cards. The suspects then fled to parts unknown.

The victim suffered minor injuries and refused medical attention at the scene.

The NYPD released video and photos of the suspects:

The first suspect is described as a man with a medium complexion, a heavy build and a mustache who was last seen wearing a purple du-rag, white t-shirt, blue jeans and a blue surgical mask. The second suspect is described as a man with a medium complexion, a thin build and short, dark hair who was last seen wearing a royal blue t-shirt, blue jeans, blue surgical mask, red backpack and black and white sneakers. The third suspect is described as a man with a dark complexion with a shaved head who was last seen wearing a bandana, green backpack, a grey t-shirt and grey shorts.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.