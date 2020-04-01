Three men sought for robbing a man in Manhattan and slashing him when he chased them down: cops

Cops are looking for a trio who robbed a man at knifepoint in Manhattan.

According to the NYPD, at 3:15 p.m. on March 22, a 33-year-old man was inside an apartment building in the vicinity of West 40th Street and 10th Avenue when he was approached by three unknown men. One of the suspects pulled out a knife while the others forcibly took the victim’s bag.

When the suspects took off with the bag, the suspect chased them down. Following a brief struggle, the victim was able to get his bag back. The suspects then fled the scene southbound on 10th Avenue.

The victim suffered a minor laceration from the knife during the struggle. EMS treated him at the scene, and the victim refused further medical attention.

On April 1, the NYPD released photos and video of the suspects taken from nearby surveillance footage:

Anyone with information in regard to the identities of any of these individuals is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.