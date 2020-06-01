Three sought for lighting a police van on fire during Brooklyn protests: NYPD

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Cops are looking for three men who destroyed a police van during the protests on Friday night.

According to police, at 9 p.m. on May 29, three unknown men used various incendiary devices to light a parked and unoccupied marked police department vehicle, parked at the corner of South Portland Avenue and DeKalb Avenue. The vehicle became engulfed in flames and was ultimately destroyed.

The suspects fled the scene in an unknown direction. No one was injured as a result of the incident.

The suspects are described as adult men – one was last seen wearing a multi-colored hoodie and also previously in a red hoodie; the second was last seen wearing a dark-colored t-shirt, light-colored pants and carrying a skateboard; and the third was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans with holes.

Anyone with information in regard to the identities of these individuals is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.