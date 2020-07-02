Two men found fatally head-shot seated in a car beneath Cross Bronx Expressway

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Police are investigating what appears to be an execution-style killing of two men who were found inside of a car in the south Bronx overnight.

The NYPD reported that a 30-year-old man and one other were found with gunshot wounds to the back of their heads at a yard beneath the Cross Bronx Expressway at 1475 Sedgwick Avenue, adjacent to the Major Deegan Expressway in Highbridge.

The 30-year-old was found in the driver’s seat while the other adult male was found in the frontal passenger seat, according to police sources.

Police say that no arrests have been made at this time and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.