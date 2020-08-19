Two men sought for beating a man on a Manhattan street: cops

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Cops are looking for a duo who assaulted a man on a Manhattan street.

Police say that around 1 a.m. on Aug. 19, a man, described as being in his 20s, was in the vicinity of 8th Avenue and West 14th Street when two unknown men approached him and began to punch him in the face. During the attack, the victim’s phone fell out of his pocket and it was later recovered.

The suspects ultimately fled the scene without taking anything. The victim refused medical attention at the scene.

The suspects are described as Black men, one of whom is 6 feet, 1 inch tall with no shirt and the other is heavyset and last seen wearing a black shirt and black shorts.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.