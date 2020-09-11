Two men sought for shooting at their victim’s vehicle during car chase in Queens: NYPD

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Cops are looking for a pair of suspects who fired at a man’s car during a chase in Queens earlier this week.

According to police, at 4:20 p.m. on Sept. 8 a 34-year-old man was parked near 72-89 Yellowstone Boulevard when two unknown men drove up to him in a blue Honda Accord. The driver spoke to the victim while the passenger pulled out a firearm.

The victim drove off but was followed by the two suspects. During the chase, the passenger leaned out his window and fired two shots at the victim’s car. The victim drove to the 112th Precinct while the suspects fled in their vehicle westbound on Austin Street.

There were no injuries or property damage as a result of the incident.

On Sept. 11, the NYPD released video of the incident from nearby surveillance footage and a photo of the car:

The driver is described as a Hispanic man and his passenger is described as a man with a gray shirt or sweatshirt.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.