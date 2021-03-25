Mystery surrounds deaths of two people found rotting inside Queens apartment | amNewYork

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A foul odor inside an apartment building in a Queens public housing complex early on Thursday morning led to a gruesome and deadly discovery.

Two people were found dead, and partially decomposing, inside a first-floor apartment within the Astoria Houses at about 12:25 a.m. on March 25, police reported.

Officers from the 114th Precinct and NYPD PSA 9 made the discovery while responding to a 911 call about the sickening stench inside of 1-05 Astoria Blvd.

The bodies appear to be that of a male and a female of unknown ages, sources familiar with the investigation. It’s believed that their related, though the nature of that relationship remains unknown at this point.

Law enforcement sources also indicated it’s not clear how long they had been dead.

Their bodies were transferred to the Medical Examiner’s office for autopsies to determine the causes of their demise. Police sources said there were no immediate signs of trauma to indicate any foul play.

The investigation is ongoing.