Two women injured in violent stabbing outside New York Public Library

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Police are investigating a violent dispute that left two women injured outside the New York Public Library on Thursday afternoon.

Authorities say that at 1:21 p.m. on Aug. 27, two women got into a verbal dispute in the vicinity of 42nd Street and Fifth Avenue. The argument turned physical and resulted in both women being slashed or stabbed.

At this time, it is not clear what caused the dispute. ABC7 reported that the dispute may have had something to do with a street artist that is known to the area.

The NYPD could not confirm the extent of the injuries at this time, though they are believed to be non-life-threatening.