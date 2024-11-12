Woman fights off would-be rapist in terrifying Gramercy Park attack on Sunday

Photo of the suspect who allegedly attacked a woman in Gramercy Park.

Police are on the hunt for a suspect who allegedly snatched a woman, pushed her to the ground and fondled her in Manhattan’s Gramercy Park early Sunday morning.

Law enforcement sources said the terrifying incident occurred at about 1:40 a.m. on Nov. 10 on a commercial corridor at E. 23 Street and Third Avenue in Gramercy Park.

According to authorities, the 24-year-old woman was walking in the area when the suspect appeared out of nowhere and touched her private area with his hand.

Adding to the terror, the suspect then covered the victim’s mouth and forced her straight to the ground, police said.

The woman, fighting for her life, was able to escape her attacker and sustained minor injuries, including grab marks on her body, according to law enforcement sources.

Meanwhile, the suspect fled the scene on foot, heading southbound on Third Avenue.

The victim reported the incident to police shortly after.

Police on Monday release a surveillance photo of the suspect, who remains at large. Law enforcement sources describe him as being a light-skin Hispanic man with black hair. In the photo he is shown wearing black pants and a black jacket.

So far, no arrests have been made, but the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

The NYPD maintains that rape is the most underreported crime in the city. Anyone who is a victim of sexual assault is urged to contact the 24-hour NYPD Special Victims Division hotline at 212-267-RAPE (7273).