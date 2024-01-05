Woman slashes man in Midtown assault

The suspect in the Midtown assault.

NYPD officers are looking to track down the female suspect who slashed a man in Midtown last November.

The 34-year-old victim told police that the woman approached him outside of 32 W. 39 St. and brandished a sharp object, which she used to cut his left hand at around 8 a.m.

The suspect then ran off on foot before police arrived.

Paramedics, meanwhile, rushed the bloodied victim to Lenox Health Greenwich Village for treatment.

No arrests have yet been made, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Cops described the suspect as having a dark skin complexion and long blonde hair.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website, on Twitter @NYPDTips.