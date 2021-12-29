Cops seek woman who spat on and punched man in Greenwich Village subway station

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

The NYPD is looking for a woman who assaulted a man at a Greenwich Village subway station on Christmas Eve.

According to police, at 1:20 p.m. on Dec. 24 an unknown young woman was having an argument with an elderly rider inside the West 4th Street station. When a 69-year-old man tried to stop the argument, the younger woman spit on him.

The man proceeded to grab the suspect, who then punched the man in the forehead. The suspect then fled the station to the street.

The victim suffered a laceration to his forehead and was transported to Lennox Health Greenwich Village in stable condition.

The NYPD released photos and a video of the suspect taken from nearby surveillance footage:

She is described as a 25-year-old Hispanic woman with orange tips in her hair and standing 5 feet, 2 inches tall. She was last seen wearing a black coat, blue pants and white sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.