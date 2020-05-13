Worker killed, another injured in fire Manhattan fire extinquisher explosion at GPO construction

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

One worker is dead, another injured when a fire extinguisher exploded at a construction site of the Patrick Moynihan General Post Office Building this morning, police officials said.

The workers, not yet identified, were struck with shrapnel from the exploding fire extinguisher. The most seriously injured man who was unconscious was rushed by Emergency Medical Services to Lenox Hill Hospital, where police say he died from shrapnel in the neck. The other man is said to be in stable condition at Bellevue Hospital with non-life threatening injuries

The incident occurred at about 8:18 a.m. at 341 Ninth Avenue near West 29th Street in the Patrick Moynihan Building, being converted to expand and replace the Penn Station transit facility. Police say a fire extinguisher exploded for unknown reasons, sending shrapnel flying in different directions, but striking the two men.

Police and FDNY crews rushed to the scene and transported the two men, but could not save the man with neck injuries.

However, at West 25th Street, a police car collided with another vehicle on Ninth Avenue at about 8:45 a.m. apparently responding to the emergency at the GPO. Two officers and a female civilian were injured in the crash. None of the injuries was life-threatening.

A preliminary investigation found that the fire extinguisher had exploded, the reasons are not immediately known and part of the ongoing investigation.

The construction is part of major renovations of the building to be part of the expanded Penn Station. The Department of Buildings will be investigating the construction site and has issued a temporary stop-work order.