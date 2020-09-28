Enjoy these virtual debate watch parties in New York City for first Biden-Trump showdown

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

On Sept. 29, President Donald Trump will go up against Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden for the first debate of the 2020 Presidential Debate.

The debate will be moderated by Fox News’ Chris Wallace and will air on local news networks at 9 p.m. There are plenty of opportunities to watch the debate and interact with other New Yorkers through virtual watch parties. Here are a few New York-based ones you can check out.

Official New York State Debate Watch Party – Hosted by New York for Biden+Harris

Starting at 8 p.m., New York for Biden+Harris will kick off a watch party over Zoom with a pre-debate program. Those who will speak include New York Attorney General Letitia James and New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand. The event is free and those who register will be sent a Zoom link ahead of the watch party.

Debate Watch Party – Hosted by NYU College Republicans

NYU College Republicans is hosting a watch party on Zoom starting at 9 p.m. on Sept. 29. The Zoom link and password is available on the watch party’s Facebook event and the event is free to attend.

Debate Watch Party – Hosted by Columbia University Democrats and Columbia for Biden

This watch party hosted by Columbia University Democrats and Columbia for Biden will screen-share the debate over Zoom. The event if free and encouraged for all Columbia and Barnard students. A link to the Zoom is available on the event’s Facebook event page.

NAMIC NY Presidential Debate Watch Party – Hosted by NAMIC NY

Starting at 9 p.m., NAMIC NY will host a live Zoom party for viewers to watch and chat during the debate. Registration is free, and participants will be sent a Zoom link.

Presidential Debate #1 Virtual Watch Party – Hosted by Three Parks Independent Democrats

Three Parks Independent Democrats, which has been an active participant in Upper West Side politics for more than 45 years, is hosting a virtual watch party. Participants can tune in at 9 p.m. to watch along as the debate begins. Registration is free.

Also, on Oct. 7 the Queens Drive-in will screen the Vice Presidential Debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris. Doors open at 7 p.m., with a Pre-Debate Program starting at 8 p.m. and the debate officially starting at 9 p.m. Entrance is free, but you have to RSVP on the Queens-Drive-in website.