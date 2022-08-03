New York City’s Landmark Preservation Commission (LPC) launched a Business Express Initiative which will serve as a one-stop shop for business owners in landmark buildings.

This initiative will allow business owners to obtain permits in landmark buildings more easily, and also supports Mayor Adams’ :”Rebuild, Renew, Reinvent Blueprint for New York City’s Economic Recovery” effort.

The LPC Business Express service – launched Aug 3 – also includes a dedicated hotline and team of preservationists who will offer a pre-application consultation to support businesses and business owners operating in storefronts in the city’s designated historical buildings and districts.

“New York City businesses are the lifeblood of our economy, so we must use all of the tools in our toolbox to ensure they can operate successfully,” said New York City Mayor Eric Adams in a statement Aug 3. “This initiative will provide our business owners the resources they need to more efficiently process applications and help them continue to thrive in the city’s landmarks and historic districts.”

As part of the LPC Business Express launch, staff members will hold virtual Open Office Hours for any business owner or representative who have any questions or need assistance throughout the summer and into the fall.

The first Open Office Hour session will be held Aug 18th from 2-4 p.m. via Zoom. Sign-up sheets for Open Office Hours sessions will be posted on the LPC Business Express Service page and on the Open Office Hours page.

“Our city couldn’t function without the restaurants, retail stores and office services that our businesses provide,” said Council Member Farah Louis, Chair of Subcommittee on Landmarks, Public Sitings, and Dispositions. “The hardworking individuals who make sure these functions exist need timely responses for their permits. I applaud the Landmarks Preservation Commission for expediting the applications that these business owners have, which will help them to operate at full capacity. Helping our businesses is a win for all New Yorkers.”

This new initiative aims to ensure that businesses continue to get the resources they need to survive economically, especially from the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, it will serve as a guide for business owners who may need help navigating the process of applying for certain landmark permits.

“Just as landmarks regulations enhance the cohesion and distinctive neighborhood character of historic districts, each business opening or renovating their storefront in an historic district adds an important new chapter to the ongoing story of their community,” said Matthew Bauer, President of the Madison Avenue B.I.D. “Thanks to the LPC’s new Business Express Service, it will be easier & more efficient than ever for businesses to ‘get stuff done’ for they will have a personalized roadmap and guide to fulfilling the preservation requirements of their projects.”