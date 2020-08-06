Quantcast
Pelosi: Democrats, Republicans still far apart on coronavirus aid but making some progress

August 6, 2020
FILE PHOTO: U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks at a news conference ahead of House votes on "the Child Care Is Essential Act" and "the Child Care for Economic Recovery Act" in the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S. July 29, 2020. (REUTERS/Erin Scott)

BY DAVID LAWDER

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday that negotiations with the Trump administration over the next phase of coronavirus aid are making some progress and proceeding in a positive way, but they remain far apart on key issues such as extending supplemental unemployment benefits.

Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer told a news conference they did not believe Senate Republicans understand the “gravity” of the economic damage being caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

