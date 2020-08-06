Pelosi: Democrats, Republicans still far apart on coronavirus aid but making some progress

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

BY DAVID LAWDER

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday that negotiations with the Trump administration over the next phase of coronavirus aid are making some progress and proceeding in a positive way, but they remain far apart on key issues such as extending supplemental unemployment benefits.

Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer told a news conference they did not believe Senate Republicans understand the “gravity” of the economic damage being caused by the coronavirus pandemic.