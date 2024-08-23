SEE IT: Sights from this year’s Democratic National Convention in Chicago
By Lloyd Mitchell and Emily DavenportPosted on
Vice President Kamala Harris and Governor Tim Walz
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
The Democratic National Convention (DNC) just took place over this past week in Chicago, where Vice President Kamala Harris officially accepted her nomination on the Democratic ticket in the 2024 Presidential Election.
With the DNC now at its conclusion, we’ve compiled images of what went on over the course of the week.
Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz
In a history-making move, Harris accepted the nomination to run on the Democratic ticket, marking the first black and Asian-American woman to do so. She’ll be running with Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate.
Those who attended the DNC were rife with emotion, ranging from pure joy and excitement to tears of happiness. Some got fully into it, dressing up for the occasion.
New Yorkers take the stage
Of course, New York politicians got into the mix at the DNC. Here’s a look at some of those who were there!
Protests
Throughout the duration of the DNC, various protests took place nearby, voicing their opposition to the war in Gaza. A few thousand protesters were seen over the course of the week, which marches remaining peaceful.
Emily Davenport is the Digital Editor of amNewYork Metro. She covers entertainment, business and things to do stories around New York City, both in writing and through video. Outside of work, you can find her exploring the city or hanging out at home with her cranky bird.