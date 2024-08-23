Quantcast
Politics

SEE IT: Sights from this year’s Democratic National Convention in Chicago

By Lloyd Mitchell and Emily Davenport Posted on
Vice President Kamala Harris and Governor Tim Walz
Vice President Kamala Harris and Governor Tim Walz
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

The Democratic National Convention (DNC) just took place over this past week in Chicago, where Vice President Kamala Harris officially accepted her nomination on the Democratic ticket in the 2024 Presidential Election.

With the DNC now at its conclusion, we’ve compiled images of what went on over the course of the week.

Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz

In a history-making move, Harris accepted the nomination to run on the Democratic ticket, marking the first black and Asian-American woman to do so. She’ll be running with Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate.

Vice President Kamala Harris
Vice President Kamala HarrisPhoto by Lloyd Mitchell
Vice President Kamala Harris
Vice President Kamala HarrisPhoto by Lloyd Mitchell
Vice President Kamala Harris and Governor Tim Walz
Vice President Kamala Harris and Governor Tim WalzPhoto by Lloyd Mitchell
Vice President Kamala Harris and Governor Tim Walz
Vice President Kamala Harris and Governor Tim WalzPhoto by Lloyd Mitchell
Governor Tim Walz
Governor Tim WalzPhoto by Lloyd Mitchell
Governor Tim Walz
Governor Tim WalzPhoto by Lloyd Mitchell
Vice President Kamala Harris and Governor Tim Walz
Vice President Kamala Harris and Governor Tim WalzPhoto by Lloyd Mitchell
Vice President Kamala Harris and Governor Tim Walz
Vice President Kamala Harris and Governor Tim WalzPhoto by Lloyd Mitchell

Emotions run high in the crowds

Those who attended the DNC were rife with emotion, ranging from pure joy and excitement to tears of happiness. Some got fully into it, dressing up for the occasion.

Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

New Yorkers take the stage

Of course, New York politicians got into the mix at the DNC. Here’s a look at some of those who were there!

New York Governor Kathy Hochul and NYC Mayor Eric Adams.
New York Governor Kathy Hochul and NYC Mayor Eric Adams.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
United States Representative Tom Suozzi speaks to reporters at the Sherdian Hotel ahead of the DNC night 3 in Chicago, IL on August 21., 2024.
United States Representative Tom Suozzi speaks to reporters at the Sherdian Hotel ahead of the DNC night 3 in Chicago, IL on August 21., 2024.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
NY Attorney General Letitia James
NY Attorney General Letitia James
Congressman Gregory Meeks
Congressman Gregory Meeks
Majority Leader of the United States Senate Chuck Schumer gestures to supports.
Majority Leader of the United States Senate Chuck Schumer gestures to supports.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli
New York State Comptroller
Thomas DiNapoliPhoto by Lloyd Mitchell
Congresswoman Grace Meng
Congresswoman Grace MengPhoto by Lloyd Mitchell

Protests

Throughout the duration of the DNC, various protests took place nearby, voicing their opposition to the war in Gaza. A few thousand protesters were seen over the course of the week, which marches remaining peaceful.

Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

About the Author

Emily Davenport

Emily Davenport is the Digital Editor of amNewYork Metro. She covers entertainment, business and things to do stories around New York City, both in writing and through video. Outside of work, you can find her exploring the city or hanging out at home with her cranky bird.

