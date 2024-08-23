SEE IT: Sights from this year’s Democratic National Convention in Chicago

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The Democratic National Convention (DNC) just took place over this past week in Chicago, where Vice President Kamala Harris officially accepted her nomination on the Democratic ticket in the 2024 Presidential Election.

With the DNC now at its conclusion, we’ve compiled images of what went on over the course of the week.

Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz

In a history-making move, Harris accepted the nomination to run on the Democratic ticket, marking the first black and Asian-American woman to do so. She’ll be running with Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate.

Emotions run high in the crowds

Those who attended the DNC were rife with emotion, ranging from pure joy and excitement to tears of happiness. Some got fully into it, dressing up for the occasion.

New Yorkers take the stage

Of course, New York politicians got into the mix at the DNC. Here’s a look at some of those who were there!

Protests

Throughout the duration of the DNC, various protests took place nearby, voicing their opposition to the war in Gaza. A few thousand protesters were seen over the course of the week, which marches remaining peaceful.