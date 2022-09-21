From insurrection to fraud: The many ongoing investigations of former President Donald Trump

The civil lawsuit state Attorney General Letitia James filed Wednesday against Donald Trump, his businesses and several of his children over alleged fraud is the latest legal action taken against the former president.

Prior to this most recent lawsuit, Trump has been involved in 22 criminal and civil legal investigations, 19 of which are currently ongoing.

Here’s a rundown of some those cases:

E. Jean Carroll Defamation and Federal Tort Claims Act Litigation

Carroll is suing Trump for defamation after he publicly accused her of fabricating the sexual assault and rape allegation against him. Trump argues he had official immunity from this defamation suit under the Federal Tort Claims Act (FTCA).

Mary Trump Fraud Litigation

The former president’s niece is suing Donald Trump for allegedly defrauding her of millions of dollars in an inheritance dispute.

Doe v. The Trump Corporation Class Action

Several anonymous plaintiffs filed a class action suit against Trumps and their business, alleging the Trump family used their businesses to scam investors into paying for worthless financial opportunities.

Reps. Karen Bass et al. Incitement Suit for Jan 6 Capitol Attack

Ten members of the House of Representatives, who are being represented by the NAACP, are suing Trump and his former personal attorney Rudy Giuliani for their alleged roles in inciting the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol by an angry mob of Trump supporters and white supremacists who bought into Trump’s and Giuliani’s lies about the 2020 presidential election.

Eric Swalwell Incitement Suit for Jan 6 Riots

California Congress Member Eric Swalwell is also suing Trump over the Jan. 6 attack.

Capitol Police Suits for Jan. 6 Riots

Three groups of Washington D.C. Capitol police officers have filed separate lawsuits against Trump for injuries sustained during the Jan. 6 attack.

Metropolitan Police Suit over the Jan. 6 Riots

Two Metropolitan police officers filed a suit against Trump for injuries sustained during the Jan. 6 attack.

D.C. AG Incitement Criminal Investigation

Washington D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine has an ongoing criminal investigation into Trump’s alleged role in the Jan 6 riots.

NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund Voting Rights Case for Post-Election Actions

The Legal Defense Fund (LDF) is suing Trump, the Trump Campaign and the Republican National Committee for their efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, which allegedly violates the Voting Rights Act and the Ku Klux Klan Act.

Scotland Unexplained Wealth Orders

A Scottish non-profit organization is challenging the Scottish Parliament’s 2021 decision to reject an investigation into unexplained cash transactions made by the Trump Organization’s Scottish golf courses.

Trump Tower Assault Suit

A group of protestors are suing Trump after allegedly being physically assaulted by bodyguards outside of Trump Tower in 2015.

Michael Cohen Retaliatory Imprisonment Suit

Trump’s former attorney Michael Cohen, who was part of James’ investigation, is suing him for allegedly retaliating against Cohen after he published a tell-all book detailing his legal work for Trump.

Fulton County, Georgia Criminal Election Influence Investigation

The Fulton County District Attorney’s office in Georgia has an ongoing investigation into alleged election interference committed by Trump — who was famously caught on audio demanding that Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensberger “find” enough votes to overturn Joe Biden’s victory there.

Westchester, New York Criminal Investigation of Trump Organization Golf Course

The Westchester District Attorney’s office has launched a criminal investigation against the Trump Organization for allegedly misleading officials on the property values of its golf courses in order to reduce its taxes.

National Archives Investigation: Mishandled Classified Material

The National Archives has asked the Department of Justice to examine whether or not Trump mishandled classified White House records in violation of the Presidential Records Act. The Mar-a-Lago raid on Aug. 8 is part of that investigation.