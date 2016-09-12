Quantcast
Real Estate

Astoria affordable housing lottery open for six apartments, city announces

Ivan Pereira
September 12, 2016
1 min read
There will be a preference for appliants who live within Queens Community Board 1.

Six affordable apartments in Astoria are up for grabs for low-income New Yorkers.

The city’s Housing Preservation Department launched Monday the lottery for the three studios and three one-bedrooms at the newly constructed building at 28-22 Astoria Boulevard.

The studios will rent for $1,158 a month for single applicants who make between $39,703 and $50,800 annually.

For the one bedrooms, rent will be $1,330 a month and single-person applicants must make between $45,600 and $50,800 a year while two-person applicants must make between 45,600 and $58,000 annually.

There will be a preference for appliants who live within Queens Community Board 1, which represents Astoria, and parts of Long Island City and Woodside. The application process will end on Oct. 3.

