If you are looking to start a family but do not want to break your bank, then there is one borough to head to, a new report advises.

StreetEasy released a report Thursday showing Brooklyn’s apartment stock provides the best options for couples who are looking to add a baby and a bedroom to their home.

The median asking rent for two-bedrooms in the borough is 14 percent greater than the median asking rents for studios and one-bedrooms, the analysis found. StreetEasy said this is the smallest price increase for upsizing seen across the boroughs.

“High rents and the financial demands of raising children lead many New Yorkers with children to rent only the space that they need,” the real estate listing site said.

Brooklyn also offers more choices, by comparison, than the other boroughs. While the number of two-bedrooms in Kings County is 12 percent lower than the number of studios and one-bedrooms, Manhattan’s inventory divide between two-bedrooms and smaller units is much greater at 56 percent.

StreetEasy said Bushwick stands out as a particularly good neighborhood for expanding families since it has the most available two-bedroom apartments. Other prime neighborhoods include East New York, Red Hook, Sunset Park and Bedford-Stuyvesant, the report said.

Queens came in a close second in terms of affordability for families, with neighborhoods like Ridgewood, Glendale, Middle Village and Kew Gardens Hills providing good opportunities, the report said.