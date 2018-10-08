President Donald Trump is not only a native New Yorker, but a real estate mogul with buildings all over the city.

Indeed, New Yorkers seeking an atmosphere free of Trump’s name would have to make a serious effort, as many of the real estate titan's properties have become staples in the Manhattan skyline.

Here's a list of all the buildings and areas owned by the Trump Organization in New York City, just in case you missed the giant "TRUMP" stamp on some of them.

Trump International Hotel & Tower As with most Trump Organization buildings, it's difficult not to notice who owns this one. Located at 1 Central Park West, Trump International Hotel & Tower overlooks the iconic park and offers guest rooms, suites and meeting rooms as well as a restaurant. The hotel marked its 20th anniversary on Jan. 20, 2017.

Trump Building at 40 Wall St. Currently known as the Trump Building, 40 Wall St. has a rich history in New York City's Financial District. As a competitor for "World's Tallest Building" when it was completed in 1930, it held the title for one month. It was designated a landmark in 1998 and features 1.3 million square feet of office space distributed over 72 stories.

Trump World Tower Located at 845 United Nations Plaza No. 37-B in Turtle Bay, Trump World Tower is 90 stories of glitz and glamour situated near the United Nations building.

Trump Tower At 68 stories, Trump Tower at 721 Fifth Ave. was the tallest all-glass building in Manhattan when it was first completed in 1983. The tower gained even more notoriety as headquarters for Trump's campaign and presidential transition team. Trump Tower is composed of offices, luxury condominiums, and, of course, a Trump Bar and Trump Grille.

Trump SoHo If you didn't think the Trump Organization had made it to lower Manhattan, think again. Trump SoHo was completed in 2010, despite some early opposition from the Greenwich Village Society for Historic Preservation. The building is 46 stories tall and is located at 246 Spring St.

Trump Park Avenue Cementing the organization's foothold on the Upper East Side, Trump Park Avenue, located at 502 Park Ave., holds nothing back as it boasts 35 floors of fancy living.

Wollman Rink in Central Park Originally purchased and renovated by Trump in 1986, the Wollman Rink in Central Park is still currently co-owned by the Trump Organization, displaying the organization's name on the side of the rink as well as on the rink's Zamboni machine.

Friedsam Memorial Carousel in Central Park Located at the southern end of Central Park, the Friedsam Memorial Carousel dates to 1871. The carousel is managed by the Trump Organization and underwent a significant amount of changes in 2010 as part of a restoration project.

Trump Parc and Trump Parc East Yet another Central Park sweet spot, Trump Parc and Trump Parc East are luxury residential buildings that sit along Central Park South at Sixth Avenue, offering breathtaking views of the iconic park.

Trump Palace Located on the Upper East Side at 200 E. 69th St., Trump Palace serves as yet another luxury condominium building, and has become an iconic addition to the Manhattan skyline.

Trump Place Formerly known as the West Side Yards, the Trump Place condominium apartments lie along the Hudson River from West 59th to West 72nd streets. The condos, located at 200, 220, and 240 Riverside Blvd., dropped the "Trump" name shortly after the president was elected in 2016.