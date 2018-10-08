LATEST PAPER
64° Good Evening
64° Good Evening
Real Estate

Donald Trump property in New York City

By Ryan Kushner with Lauren Cook
Print

President Donald Trump is not only a native New Yorker, but a real estate mogul with buildings all over the city.

Indeed, New Yorkers seeking an atmosphere free of Trump’s name would have to make a serious effort, as many of the real estate titan's properties have become staples in the Manhattan skyline.

Here's a list of all the buildings and areas owned by the Trump Organization in New York City, just in case you missed the giant "TRUMP" stamp on some of them.

Trump International Hotel & Tower

As with most Trump Organization buildings, it's difficult
Photo Credit: Christa Lopez

As with most Trump Organization buildings, it's difficult not to notice who owns this one. Located at 1 Central Park West, Trump International Hotel & Tower overlooks the iconic park and offers guest rooms, suites and meeting rooms as well as a restaurant. The hotel marked its 20th anniversary on Jan. 20, 2017.

Trump Building at 40 Wall St.

Currently known as the Trump Building, 40 Wall
Photo Credit: Christa Lopez

Currently known as the Trump Building, 40 Wall St. has a rich history in New York City's Financial District. As a competitor for "World's Tallest Building" when it was completed in 1930, it held the title for one month. It was designated a landmark in 1998 and features 1.3 million square feet of office space distributed over 72 stories.

Trump World Tower

Located at 845 United Nations Plaza No. 37-B
Photo Credit: Christa Lopez

Located at 845 United Nations Plaza No. 37-B in Turtle Bay, Trump World Tower is 90 stories of glitz and glamour situated near the United Nations building.

Trump Tower

At 68 stories, Trump Tower at 721 Fifth
Photo Credit: Christa Lopez

At 68 stories, Trump Tower at 721 Fifth Ave. was the tallest all-glass building in Manhattan when it was first completed in 1983. The tower gained even more notoriety as headquarters for Trump's campaign and presidential transition team. Trump Tower is composed of offices, luxury condominiums, and, of course, a Trump Bar and Trump Grille.

Trump SoHo

If you didn't think the Trump Organization had
Photo Credit: Christa Lopez

If you didn't think the Trump Organization had made it to lower Manhattan, think again. Trump SoHo was completed in 2010, despite some early opposition from the Greenwich Village Society for Historic Preservation. The building is 46 stories tall and is located at 246 Spring St.

Trump Park Avenue

Cementing the organization's foothold on the Upper East
Photo Credit: Christa Lopez

Cementing the organization's foothold on the Upper East Side, Trump Park Avenue, located at 502 Park Ave., holds nothing back as it boasts 35 floors of fancy living.

Wollman Rink in Central Park

Originally purchased and renovated by Trump in 1986,
Photo Credit: Aaron Zebrook

Originally purchased and renovated by Trump in 1986, the Wollman Rink in Central Park is still currently co-owned by the Trump Organization, displaying the organization's name on the side of the rink as well as on the rink's Zamboni machine.

Friedsam Memorial Carousel in Central Park

Located at the southern end of Central Park,
Photo Credit: Christa Lopez

Located at the southern end of Central Park, the Friedsam Memorial Carousel dates to 1871. The carousel is managed by the Trump Organization and underwent a significant amount of changes in 2010 as part of a restoration project.

Trump Parc and Trump Parc East

Yet another Central Park sweet spot, Trump Parc
Photo Credit: Google Maps

Yet another Central Park sweet spot, Trump Parc and Trump Parc East are luxury residential buildings that sit along Central Park South at Sixth Avenue, offering breathtaking views of the iconic park.

Trump Palace

Located on the Upper East Side at 200
Photo Credit: Christa Lopez

Located on the Upper East Side at 200 E. 69th St., Trump Palace serves as yet another luxury condominium building, and has become an iconic addition to the Manhattan skyline.

Trump Place

Formerly known as the West Side Yards, the
Photo Credit: Google Maps

Formerly known as the West Side Yards, the Trump Place condominium apartments lie along the Hudson River from West 59th to West 72nd streets. The condos, located at 200, 220, and 240 Riverside Blvd., dropped the "Trump" name shortly after the president was elected in 2016.

610 Park Ave.

Renovated into luxury condominiums in 1998, the former
Photo Credit: Christa Lopez

Renovated into luxury condominiums in 1998, the former Mayfair Hotel, originally built in 1925, is located on the Upper East Side at East 65th Street and Park Avenue. The building's restaurant, Daniel, was listed as one of the top restaurants in the city by The New York Times in 2013.

By Ryan Kushner with Lauren Cook

News photos & videos

A Kemp's ridley sea turtle, the most endangered Rare sea turtle lays eggs on Queens beach
On Wednesday, October 3, 2018, Tina Fey and 52nd Street renamed W. Fetch Street in honor of 'Mean Girls'
Justin Bieber hits New York Fashion Week for Celebs spotted at New York Fashion Week: See photos
The L train shutdown will impact hundreds of Everything to know about the looming L train shutdown
John Delutro, the Cannoli King dishes on how he got the nickname
Families gather at the edge of the 9/11 Somber scenes from the 9/11 memorial service at the WTC